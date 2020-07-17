Stephen O. Rogers
Stephen O. Rogers, 72, of DeLand, FL, died unexpectedly from a massive heart attack on July 10, 2020, while at his home in Corolla, NC. He was born on November 7, 1947, the son of John F. Rogers and Virginia Hyvonen Rogers of Fitchburg, MA.
He is survived by his wife Linda Heisson Rogers. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage by renewing their vows at a ceremony on the beach hosted by their children. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Timothy Rogers (Jennifer O'Rourke Rogers) and Brian Rogers (Nicole Beemsterboer); and three grandchildren, Faith Rogers, Evan Rogers, and Gregory Rogers; three sisters, Judy Rogers Evancic, Carol Rogers (Steven Sowerbutts) and Shelley Rogers Ayers (Carl Ayers); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephen graduated from Fitchburg High School, Class of 1965, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Class of 1969, and was a brother of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. A longtime resident of West Deptford, NJ, he was employed by the DuPont Company as an engineer for 38 years. He loved following his sons' sporting events and was very proud of the men they have become. Despite years of living in New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida, Stephen remained a lifelong Patriots and Bruins fan. Golf with his dear friends in Florida was a joy in retirement. His happy place was always the beach, especially in Corolla, NC.
ROGERS - A private viewing was held in Nags Head, NC. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Fitchburg, MA at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Alumni Fund, 100 Institute Road, Worcester, MA 01609 or to the Corolla Fire and Rescue Squad, 827 Whalehead Drive, Corolla, NC 27927.
