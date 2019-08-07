|
Stephen P. LeMay, 29 years old of Leominster, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He is survived by his parents Curtis A. and Susan J. (Martin) LeMay, brother Alan C. LeMay and his wife Brenda, and nephews Jack and Theo LeMay all of Leominster, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Stephen was born July 23, 1990 in Fitchburg and graduated from Leominster High School in 2008. He had worked for NorthStar Construction in Shirley. Stephen attended Horizon Christian Fellowship in Fitchburg. He enjoyed music, playing guitar and drums. Stephen loved animals and being outdoors.
A private funeral service was held. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 7, 2019