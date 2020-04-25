|
Stephen R. Hurd, 64, of Gardner, passed away on Saturday April 18th 2020 at Heywood Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Steve was born on April 11th 1956 in Gardner, The Son of Roy and Ruth L.(Packard) Hurd. Steve graduated from Worcester Trade at age of 19. After graduating he followed his love of working on cars, racing his Chevy Camaro; Followed by working on commercial vehicles for 29 years. Enjoyed being part of the Jaffrey Ice Racing association. As the years have gone by he enjoyed his classic 1952 International L-110 and going to truck/car shows. He was a friend of Bill's for 17 years. Steve leaves his wife of 38 years Vicki L. (Cote) Hurd of Athol, his daughter Stephanie, Son Jonathan, Son Zachary, Son Nicholas, Grandson Matthew, Granddaughter Brianna, Grandson Brayden, Siblings Arno, Charles, Kathy, Barbara, Susan, Pamela, Donna, Patricia, Mary, Sandra, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both of his parents and his sister Martha.
We ask that in lieu of flowers in honor of his memory donations to either Unity in the Morning group of Gardner; a check can be made out to Brian Erickson, 141 Opal Lane, Gardner, MA 01440 or contributions can be made to the Clinton Alcohol Information Center Corporation care of Treasurer, 256 High Street, Clinton, MA 01510. Services will be private due to current events. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Mack Family Funeral Homes, 105 Central St., Gardner.
