Stephen R. Leger, 63 of Fitchburg, MA passed away at his residence on Monday January 13,2020.
He was born in Fitchburg, MA October 10 , 1956 the son of the late Rene and Patricia (Jenness) Leger and lived in Fitchburg all of his life. He was a project coordinator for Unitil for many years and retired to care for his parents. After his retirement he held a part time job at Hannaford.
Stephen enjoyed hiking with his grandchildren and searching his ancestry. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. He was a graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School class of 1974.
He is survived by his children, Matthew Leger and his fiance Betty Coolidge of Winchendon, MA, Jennifer Fantasia and her husband John of Winchendon, MA, Peter Leger and his wife Jessica of Fitchburg, MA, and Joseph Leger and his wife Nicole of Fitchburg, MA, his brother Timothy Leger and wife Susan of Saratoga, California, his brother-in-law Al Pope in Holland, MA, thirteen grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
His funeral will be held on Saturday January 18,2020 with a Mass @ 10:30a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Sheridan St., Fitchburg. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to the Mass, from 9:15 until 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday and all are welcome to attend.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director - Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020