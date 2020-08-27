cherished brother, uncle, and best friend
TOWNSEND
Stephen Sanderson, 63, cherished brother, uncle, and best friend, died unexpectedly August 23, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, Nashua, NH.
Stevie, as he was known by his family and countless friends, loved telling jokes and entertaining folks with his stories - some true and some less true. His humor was a daily presence at Hannaford Supermarket in Townsend, where he was the maintenance supervisor. It was routine for him to send urgent pages over the grocery store intercom and, when his co-workers would rush over, reveal what he needed was for them to take a break with him. Stevie's sense of humor was cultivated during his days growing up as the sixth of nine children in Townsend, Mass.
His infectious laugh, radiant smile, and zest for life flooded the family's two-story home on Main Street. A humble person, Stevie spoke softly in a raspy voice that was always full of joy. He believed in an honest day's work, working with purpose, and taking pride in his work. Ever loyal, he rarely missed a day of work. Before joining Hannaford, he worked for decades as the chef at The Townsend House Restaurant & Tavern, where he spent thousands of days and nights broiling steaks and lovingly preparing New England seafood for locals and visitors alike.
Stevie was born on May 19, 1957, the son of the late Albert and Georgeanna (Washburn) Sanderson. Stevie was a life-long townie. He filled his days with laughter and love, creating an extended family with co-workers, who revelled in his jokes and easy-going manner. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed Sundays strolling the area's flea markets looking for more treasures to add to his expansive Coca-Cola collection, which included everything from collectible cans to retro signage to mini glass syrup bottles. He made daily visits to his older brother David's shop, including on the day he passed away. Stevie enjoyed countless days enjoying the great outdoors and camping with friends, while drinking Coke, of course.
A model of resiliency, Stevie's mission was to bring positivity, laughter and love to his family, work-family and friends. He never missed an opportunity, or a birthday, to remind those around him how much he truly loved and cared for them.
Stevie is survived by his brothers; William Sanderson of Pearland, TX, David Sanderson of Townsend, Christopher Sanderson of Athol, Jimmy Sanderson of Myrtle Beach, SC; sisters, Alberta "Sandie" Sanderson and Mary Jane Johnson both of Sarasota, FL, Elizabeth Mack Garcia of Celebration, FL and Patti Valdes of Smithfield, VA. He is also survived by countless nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sandra Lacalamita of Long Island, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St John the Evangelist Church, 1 School St., Townsend. Visiting hours are 4-7 PM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com View the online memorial for Stephen Sanderson