Steven C. Ronzio, 60
of Billerica, MA
Steven C. Ronzio of Billerica, MA passed away on October 1 at the W. Roxbury VA after a lengthy illness.
He was born on June14, 1959. He graduated from BMHS in 1977 and then entered the USCG for eight years as a Communications Officer.
He had a zest for life and liked to keep himself busy especially around the house. He was fun loving and always had a smile on his face. He was so proud of his surviving daughter Clarissa Ronzio when she became a Physician Assistant at Mass General Hospital.
Steven will be missed immensely by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grand nieces & nephews and other family and friends.
There will be a"Celebration of Life" in his honor at the Moose Club in Billerica on Saturday, November 16th from 2:00 - 6:00.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 15, 2019