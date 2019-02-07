Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Steven P. Docekal Obituary
Steven P. Docekal, Jr. of Ayer

Of Ayer, Steven P. Docekal, Jr., 45, formerly of Poland, ME and Falmouth, MA died unexpectedly Sunday, February 3, 2019, at his home. Graveside services will be held 10 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019, at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Shaker Road, Shirley. Steve's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7 PM, Friday at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2019
