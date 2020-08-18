1/1
Steven P. Fontaine
Pen and Ink Artist

Leominster

Steven P. Fontaine, 64, of Leominster, Mass. died August 14, 2020, in HealthAlliance Hospital Leominster, after being stricken at home. He was born December 26, 1955, in Leominster, son of the late Hilaire A. and Jeannette (Couture) Fontaine. Steven was a graduate of Leominster High School class of 1974. He had received an Associates Degree in Architectural Design from Worcester Industrial Technical Institute. He was a member of the Leominster Art Association and St. Cecilia's Parish. Steven had worked as a customer service representative at the Home Depot in Leominster for the past 24 years. He is well know for his pen and ink art for personal homes, businesses and nature pieces. He also drew for various other projects around town such as Johnny Appleseed, and church parishes. He loved to travel, sitting or walking on the beach and taking lots of photos everywhere he went. He loved spoiling his two grandchildren and snuggling next to their dog Bebe.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Jane (Goguen) Fontaine, of Leominster, two sons; Justin S. Fontaine and Brandon S. Fontaine, daughter; Lauren E. Fontaine, all of Leominster, his two grandchildren; Saydee M. Fontaine and Eli J. Fontaine, along with three brothers; Dennis F. Fontaine, David A. Fontaine and Paul M. Fontaine, all of Leominster, Mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 20th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 170 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 19th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster.

Masks and social distancing are required at all services.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Steven P. Fontaine


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 17, 2020
My husband and I worked in the men's department at Sears many, many years ago. Steve was always, laughing, smiling and an all around good guy. Steve you shall be missed. Maryjane you are in Dave's and my thoughts and prayers.
Carol quiet
Coworker
