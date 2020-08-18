Pen and Ink Artist
Leominster
Steven P. Fontaine, 64, of Leominster, Mass. died August 14, 2020, in HealthAlliance Hospital Leominster, after being stricken at home. He was born December 26, 1955, in Leominster, son of the late Hilaire A. and Jeannette (Couture) Fontaine. Steven was a graduate of Leominster High School class of 1974. He had received an Associates Degree in Architectural Design from Worcester Industrial Technical Institute. He was a member of the Leominster Art Association and St. Cecilia's Parish. Steven had worked as a customer service representative at the Home Depot in Leominster for the past 24 years. He is well know for his pen and ink art for personal homes, businesses and nature pieces. He also drew for various other projects around town such as Johnny Appleseed, and church parishes. He loved to travel, sitting or walking on the beach and taking lots of photos everywhere he went. He loved spoiling his two grandchildren and snuggling next to their dog Bebe.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Jane (Goguen) Fontaine, of Leominster, two sons; Justin S. Fontaine and Brandon S. Fontaine, daughter; Lauren E. Fontaine, all of Leominster, his two grandchildren; Saydee M. Fontaine and Eli J. Fontaine, along with three brothers; Dennis F. Fontaine, David A. Fontaine and Paul M. Fontaine, all of Leominster, Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 20th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 170 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 19th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster.
Masks and social distancing are required at all services.
