Steven Roger Bourgeois was born in Gardner, MA on April 9, 1963, the 5th of 7 children of Raymond H. and Shirley Bourgeois of Westminster, MA. He was a graduate of Oakmont Regional High School and lived in Westminster most of his life. Steven was predeceased by his father, Raymond H. Bourgeois, Sr and leaves his son, Shane Bourgeois, mother Shirley Bourgeois of Westminster, sisters Kathy Bourgeois and partner Brian Smith of South Daytona, FL, Cindy Meagher and husband Tim of Savannah, GA and Karen Bourgeois and fiance Mark Olson of Westminster, brothers, Raymond Jr and wife Christine, Robertand wife Roz and Alan Bourgeois, all of Westminster, MA , Aunt Simone Nash of Athol and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his son and his parents, Steven's greatest love was for cars, motorcycles, racing and building things. It was not unusual to find him, at a very young age, with a pocket full of keys and building model cars, which were his pride and joy. He would tinker with small motors and could take them apart and rebuild them before he was the age of 10. His later enjoyment included riding and racing motorcycles and later cars. This led him to the amateur racing circuit where he would race cars and motorcycles on the ice in the winter and on the flat-track the rest of the year. Another love was for demolition derbies where he would usually wait until last minute, register and then stay up all night rebuilding and retrofitting a car to the racing leagues specifications. All who loved him would cheer him on and you could see him all smiles as he maneuvered the track retiring other cars hoping to take home the trophy.
Before starting his own company, Steven R Bourgeois Excavating, he worked for several companies including working for Preston Baker at Westminster Site Corp, where he received much appreciated mentoring and experience and also at Murray Clark.
Steven was known for his quiet generosity, gentle smile and his propensity to "wear white after Labor Day". Many stories have been told of Steven quietly replacing tires, filling an oil tank, helping elders with tasks they could no longer do and countless other tasks and favors never taking the credit.
Due to several accidents and massive head trauma, Steven struggled with some of life's demands and spent the last part of his life in condemnation and search for redemption. Steven died on his 57th birthday on April 9, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Shane Bourgeois Education Fund" at IC Federal Credit Union, Westminster, MA 01473.
There will be a Celebration Of His Life at a later date. Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg is assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020