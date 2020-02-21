|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Yankee Candle aficionado
Westminster
Sue-Ann (Loos) Devereaux went home to the Lord with her family at her side on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
She leaves her husband of 46 years, John Robert Devereaux whom she married when she was 21 and he was 34. John proposed on their first date right after he told her about his four amazing children, Lee Haschig of Westminster, Lisa Jackson of Billerica, Lynne Karagianes of Chelmsford and John Devereaux of Groton. Sue-Ann, John and his ex-wife "Mama" Gail Jackson gave this family a priceless gift when they partnered in parenthood. When Sean Devereaux of Franklin, TN, Bryan Devereaux of Groton and Erin Eaton of Westminster were born, all of their children were full, loving siblings and they have never known any other reality.
Sue-Ann was so proud to be a grandmother of TWENTY-THREE grandchildren, gifted to her by her children and their spouses (whom she loved as her own), Mark Haschig, Carl Jackson, Michael Karagianes, Michelle Devereaux, Jennifer Devereaux, Sheila Devereaux and Ryan Eaton. Listed here in order of birth and possibly, but not necessarily preference; Kevin, Morgan, Emily, Ashley, Elena, Kalliope, Katherine, John Michael, Parker, Mia, Andrew, Johnny, Leah, Abbie, Joey, Sydney, Jack, Zoe, Skylar, Ella, Summer, Charlie, Sawyer. She also had 3 great-grandchildren; Alex, Logan and Camden.
She also leaves behind her parents, Ralph and Doris (Eisold) Loos, her siblings, William Loos, Cindy Laub, John Loos and Ralph Loos.
Sue-Ann was born in Springfield on August 2, 1951. She graduated from Longmeadow High School and worked as a CNA for many years. She was an incredibly talented baker, seamstress and loved to share her creations with the world. Her favorite word is whack-a-doodle and she could often be seen in a red clown nose.
She will forever be missed by her enormous family until they are all reunited with her in Heaven. We love you to the moon and back.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 29th at the Chair City Church, 112 Central Street, Gardner, MA 01440. Bright colors are encouraged, clown noses to be provided.
There are no calling hours and her burial will be private.
The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main St., Westminster, has been entrusted with Sue-Ann's funeral arrangements. See www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net for further information.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor, funeral directors
View the online memorial for Sue-Ann (Loos) Devereaux, 68
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020