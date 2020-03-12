|
Surilda Fay Tocci
of Concord
CONCORD - Surilda Fay "DeeDee" (Garcia) Tocci, of Concord, passed away on March 7, 2020 at her home after a long stretch of declining health.
She was born January 3, 1953 in Colorado Springs, CO, the daughter of Robert R. Garcia and Juanita M. (Lopez) Garcia.
DeeDee attended public schools in Fitchburg, MA. She spent most of her hard working career in the medical facility housekeeping field. She loved her job and co-workers, and was known for her determined hard work. Reluctantly, DeeDee had to retire due to an injury and health issues.
She greatly loved her pets, having four large Huskies for many years, and two cats. DeeDee loved the simple things in life, such as gardening, feeding the birds, having breakfast at Friendly's and just being outdoors. She also had a fond love of Elvis, the Three Stooges and her old western type TV shows. She certainly had strong wits about her, a great sense of humor, loving smile, along with great sarcasm, all of which will be greatly missed by all who know this charming, lovely lady.
DeeDee is survived by her husband of 34 years, Rodney Tocci; two daughters, Marie (Morton) Greene and her husband Allen and Debbie (Morton) Bray and her husband Ian; and one stepdaughter, Kimberly Friedrich and her husband John. She also has five grandchildren, Jasmine, Katelyn, Sally, Owen and Addison. She is also survived by her siblings: Ernest Garcia and his wife Elaine, Genevieve Riggins, Sylvia Pepin and her husband Tony, John Garcia, Debbie Schuffels and her fiancé Paul Sesia, as well as her half-brother, Jason Garcia. DeeDee is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Leroy.
A Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 2 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. Calling Hours will follow until 4 P.M. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of the family. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020