On Tuesday November 3rd, Susan (Barker) Johnson 64, of Leominster passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a brave fight with Glioblastoma. She was born on July 4, 1956 in Leominster to the late Joseph and Gloria (Farinelli) Barker. She was a graduate of Leominster High School class of 1974 and earned a Bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Fitchburg State College in 1978. Susan lived on Webber street for most of her life and taught at Saint Anna's School and then Bright Beginnings Preschool for 24 years. She retired from the Leominster Public School System in 2018. She truly put her heart and soul into educating her students and enjoyed watching them grow and hearing from many of them over the years. She was a caring and devoted teacher who always advocated for her students. Sue always put her family and friends first. Her greatest joy was being a Nona and loved spending her time with her grandchildren. She was everything to them and they were everything to her. She was a cherished Nona and will live on in their hearts.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years David (Gus) Johnson, her daughters Megan Colella and her husband Joseph of Leominster and Lauren Nickerson and husband John of Lynnfield, her three grandchildren Camryn, Gianna, and Brooke, her sister Margaret Allen and her husband Richard of Leominster and sister-in-law Linda Rice and her husband Robert of Gardner.
Words cannot express the gratitude and thanks we have to family, friends, and neighbors for spending time with Susan, providing us with meals, comfort, prayers, and support through this difficult time. Our appreciation to the hospice nurses for the care and compassion they showed during her final days.
Due to the current restrictions, Susan's services will be private, at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA is directing arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers and donations we ask her family and friends to do a "random act of kindness" in her honor.
