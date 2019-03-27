Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Susan A. (Mulloy) Pierce

Susan A. (Mulloy) Pierce Obituary
Susan A. (Mulloy) Pierce
of Fitchburg; 65

FITCHBURG - On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Susan A. (Mulloy) Pierce, 65, passed away at home. Susan was born June 12, 1953 in Fitchburg, MA to Edward and Pauline Mulloy.

She studied at St. Bernard's High School and Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, and worked for 30 years as a paraprofessional in the Gardner Public Schools. Susan is survived by her husband Frank of 47 years, her sons Zack and Jason and daughter-in-law Ann Rutherford, her grandchildren Jake and Khiana, great-granddaughter Grace and her brothers Bill, Jack and Dave Mulloy. She was predeceased by her parents as well as her brother Mark Mulloy. Susan loved gardening, going to the gym, travelling and spending time with her family and many friends. She bravely battled cancer for 10 years and never let this stop her from living her life to the fullest.

PIERCE - Calling hours are Saturday, March 30, from 10:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019
