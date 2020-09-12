1/1
Susan Ann Franks
1976 - 2020
Lancaster

Susan Ann (Elliott) Franks, 44, was a beautiful soul suddenly taken from us

Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT.

Susan was born in Leominster on March 18, 1976 to Joan (Belliveau) Elliott and the late John

Elliott. She grew up in Lunenburg where she participated in numerous sports and the student

council. Susan then attended Mt. Wachusett Community College to study photography. Her love

of photography and helping others inspired her to become a real estate agent and eventually

partner to open her own brokerage.

Throughout Susan's life, her children were her main drive. Her love of sports was evident, and she spent countless hours refereeing, coaching, being a team and dance mom as well as co-chairing the St. Bernard's Summer Carnival. She hosted team dinners and treated every person like they were her family, leading her children's friends to call her "Mama Sue". She truly was their mom away from home.

After Susan met her fiancé Eric and moved to Lancaster, she worked for MOC food service at the Lancaster Senior Center. She loved being a part of the community, and enjoyed the

outdoors being surrounded by nature. She was always camping, gardening or fishing. During

the holidays, you would always see Susan in the kitchen making amazing meals. She truly was

the life of the party and had a smile that lit up the room making any good day that much better.

Her beautiful soul and free spirit will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Along with her parents, Susan leaves behind her beloved children Nastassja Franks and Derek

(Deuce) Franks II, his fiancé Sydney Mullen, and their son Kairo Franks of Fitchburg; her fiancé

Eric Lidstone of Lancaster; one sister Lisa and her husband Jim Mercier of Sturbridge;

one sister-in-law Julia Ennoo and nephew Antwon Smith of Fitchburg; her mother's husband

Phil Paradis of Lunenburg and his family; and ex-husband Derek Franks of Fitchburg.

A Calling hour will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. followed by a

Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster, MA.

As the service will be held outside, the family asks that you bring a chair and follow all Covid restrictions.

Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, 1042 Church St, North Adams, MA 01247.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions can be made to Lancaster

Council on Aging (Lancaster Senior Center), 695 Main St. #7, Lancaster, MA 01523.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information.

(www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net)



View the online memorial for Susan Ann Franks


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 12, 2020
September 12, 2020
We were so sad to hear of your leaving "our side of the grass" - we have many fond memories of your visits to/with us - your beautiful smile is an image etched in my mind forever. You will always be in my prayers - give a hug to all our other friends & family. RIP dear Sue.
Mary
Friend
