|
|
of Fitchburg; 70
Fitchburg
Susan C. (Vuillemot) French, 70, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Susan was born in Pittsfield, MA on July 25, 1949, a daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Sheehan) Vuillemot. She spent her career working for the IRS, retiring as a Manager after 25 years.
Susan was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Church, where she was a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry. She was a talented quilter and enjoyed belonging to a quilting guild.
Susan loved taking trips to Maine and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to cook and her family will always remember her as the most thoughtful gift giver. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her three children, Lori Batallas and husband Raul of Fitchburg, Daniel French and wife Becki of Athol, Dana Michael French of Northbridge; daughter in law, Pamela French of Northbridge; grandchildren, Kyle Batallas and wife Jocelyn, Katie Batallas, Mariah Batallas, Benjamin French, Clayton French, Emily French, Charlotte French, and Allison French; her first great grandchild is expected in January. Susan is also survived by her siblings, Linda Murphy and husband Richard of Pittsfield, Karen Pizzonia of Pittsfield, John Vuillemot and wife Lisa of Burlington, CT; brother-in-law, David Dale French and wife Sandra of Fitchburg; several nieces and nephews.
Susan was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Dana French in 2002 and her daughter Deborah French in 1969.
French
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 3, from 5-8pm in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 4, with a Mass in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Our Lady of the Lake Church Food Pantry, 1400 Main St., Leominster, MA 01453.
View the online memorial for Susan C. (Vuillemot) French
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 31, 2019