Susan E. (Burdick) (Nogler) Podzycki

lifelong resident of Harvard; 76



Susan E. (Burdick) (Nogler) Podzycki passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019. She was 76 years of age.



Susan was born in Harvard on January 31, 1943, a daughter to the late John and Dora (Jackson) Burdick. She was a lifelong resident of Harvard where she was raised and also raised her children. For many years, Susan was a dispatcher in the town of Harvard; a position that was previously held by her mother. In her spare time, Susan enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and trips to Florida.



Susan is survived by her children, John Nogler and his wife, Lori of Ft. Meyers, FL; Scot Nogler and his wife, Gina of Leominster; Heidi Utton and her husband, Jason of Charleston, NH; Holly Daley and her husband, Robert of Shirley as well as her sister, Deborah Burdick and husband, Al of Estero FL and Enfield CT. Susan will also be lovingly remembered by her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is sadly predeceased by her brother, John Burdick.



PODZYCKI - Family and friends can gather to honor and remember Susan for a period of visitation on Thursday evening, April 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton. Her Funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Harvard.



