Susan F. ( Rodier) Pearson, 64, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, September 3, at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on March 16, 1955 in Fitchburg, a daughter of Raymond and Florence (Morin) Rodier. She is survived by her brothers, Jim Rodier and his wife Debbie of Fitchburg, and Robert Rodier and his wife Linda of Amesbury, and also several nieces and nephews, cousins, and many special friends. During her life Susan embraced with passion all of these roles of daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend, and enjoyed nothing more than getting everyone together to share a feast. Susan spent her professional career in administration in the health care field at various medical offices and most recently at Valley Eye Physicians and Surgeons. She loved to travel, especially South into the sun, and along the beautiful coast of Maine.
The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family with a private burial ceremony. In Susan's memory, to target research into a cure for diabetes, a charitable contribution may be made to The American Diabetes Association ( www.diabetes.org) or JDRF(Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund) ([email protected]).
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 9, 2019