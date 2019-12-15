|
of Leominster
Leominster
Susan L. (Coggins) Hellawell, 70, of Leominster, died unexpectedly December 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Hellawell, who died Dec. 4, 2015.
Born in Hudson and raised in Maynard, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Bernice Mae (Hatch) Coggins and attended the Maynard schools. She and Paul were married in 1966 and lived in Maynard where they started their family. Mrs. Hellawell was first employed at Datachecker DTS, and after the family's move to Leominster in 1988 she worked in food service at the Leominster schools. She loved being around the kids so much that she kept the job until her retirement. A master seamstress, she also enjoyed crafts and loved to dance.
She is remembered as devoted to her family. She was the mother of the late John, William and Zachary Hellawell. She is survived by two daughters: Heidi Killian, her children John, Daniel, Jacob and Kayleigh, and granddaughter Audrey; Jessica Wolf, husband David and their children Marcus and Sarah. She is also survived by brothers Charles and Michael Coggins, a sister Deborah Tetreault; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Dennis Coggins and a sister Cheryl Casalinuova.
Hellawell
Visiting hours are Mon. Dec. 16th from 5-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. The funeral service is Tues. Dec. 17th at 11am at the funeral home with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd (Rte 117 entrance) Maynard. Memorial gifts may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019