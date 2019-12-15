Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Glenwood Cemetery
Great Rd (Rte 117 entrance)
Maynard, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Hellawell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. (Coggins) Hellawell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan L. (Coggins) Hellawell Obituary
of Leominster

Leominster

Susan L. (Coggins) Hellawell, 70, of Leominster, died unexpectedly December 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Hellawell, who died Dec. 4, 2015.

Born in Hudson and raised in Maynard, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Bernice Mae (Hatch) Coggins and attended the Maynard schools. She and Paul were married in 1966 and lived in Maynard where they started their family. Mrs. Hellawell was first employed at Datachecker DTS, and after the family's move to Leominster in 1988 she worked in food service at the Leominster schools. She loved being around the kids so much that she kept the job until her retirement. A master seamstress, she also enjoyed crafts and loved to dance.

She is remembered as devoted to her family. She was the mother of the late John, William and Zachary Hellawell. She is survived by two daughters: Heidi Killian, her children John, Daniel, Jacob and Kayleigh, and granddaughter Audrey; Jessica Wolf, husband David and their children Marcus and Sarah. She is also survived by brothers Charles and Michael Coggins, a sister Deborah Tetreault; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Dennis Coggins and a sister Cheryl Casalinuova.

Hellawell

Visiting hours are Mon. Dec. 16th from 5-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. The funeral service is Tues. Dec. 17th at 11am at the funeral home with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd (Rte 117 entrance) Maynard. Memorial gifts may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Susan L. (Coggins) Hellawell
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -