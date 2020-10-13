of Lunenburg, formerly of Ayer
Susan "Lynne" Sullivan, 58, of Lunenburg, died Wednesday evening October 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Lynne was born in Ayer, March 12, 1962, a daughter Marcia (Picard) Sullivan and the late Frederick M. Sullivan, Sr. and grew up in Ayer. She has resided in Lunenburg since 1993.
Lynne graduated from Ayer High School in 1980 and then graduated from the Mount Wachusett Community College nursing program in 1989.
Lynne worked as an ICU nurse, starting her career at Burbank Hospital in Fitchburg, moving on to Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer and for the past 17 years at Lowell General Hospital, Lowell. She loved being a nurse and was highly respected in the medical field.
Lynne loved to travel, cook for her family and was a New England Patriots fan. She always cherished her times spent with family.
In addition to her mother of Shirley, Lynne leaves her daughter, Hannah N. Longley of Lunenburg; her son, Michael H. Longley, Jr. of Lunenburg; her brother, Frederick M. Sullivan Jr. of Chapel Hill NC; four sisters, Deborah Sullivan of NY, Pauline Sullivan of Norfolk, VA, Patricia Peters of Ayer and Mary Sullivan of Sandwich; her former husband Michael H. Longley Sr. of Westminster; her beloved dog Millie and many nephews and nieces.
For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com
.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 15th from 4 to 7 PM in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. Social distancing guidelines and face coverings will be practiced for all services.
A private funeral Mass will be held in Saint Mary's Church in Ayer followed by a burial in the parish cemetery. View the online memorial for Susan "Lynne" Sullivan