1/1
Susan Lynne Sullivan
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Lunenburg, formerly of Ayer

Susan "Lynne" Sullivan, 58, of Lunenburg, died Wednesday evening October 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Lynne was born in Ayer, March 12, 1962, a daughter Marcia (Picard) Sullivan and the late Frederick M. Sullivan, Sr. and grew up in Ayer. She has resided in Lunenburg since 1993.

Lynne graduated from Ayer High School in 1980 and then graduated from the Mount Wachusett Community College nursing program in 1989.

Lynne worked as an ICU nurse, starting her career at Burbank Hospital in Fitchburg, moving on to Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer and for the past 17 years at Lowell General Hospital, Lowell. She loved being a nurse and was highly respected in the medical field.

Lynne loved to travel, cook for her family and was a New England Patriots fan. She always cherished her times spent with family.

In addition to her mother of Shirley, Lynne leaves her daughter, Hannah N. Longley of Lunenburg; her son, Michael H. Longley, Jr. of Lunenburg; her brother, Frederick M. Sullivan Jr. of Chapel Hill NC; four sisters, Deborah Sullivan of NY, Pauline Sullivan of Norfolk, VA, Patricia Peters of Ayer and Mary Sullivan of Sandwich; her former husband Michael H. Longley Sr. of Westminster; her beloved dog Millie and many nephews and nieces.

For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 15th from 4 to 7 PM in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. Social distancing guidelines and face coverings will be practiced for all services.

A private funeral Mass will be held in Saint Mary's Church in Ayer followed by a burial in the parish cemetery.



View the online memorial for Susan "Lynne" Sullivan


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved