Leominster
Susan (Mahoney) Prokowiew, 62 years old, of Paxton, MA formerly of Leominster, MA passed away Tuesday April 14, 2020 at the UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus after a lengthy illness. Susan is survived by her sons Derek J Prokowiew and Adam A Prokowiew and his family Amanda Guzman, Ajani Guzman, and Amaliyah Prokowiew. Susan was extremely proud of and doted on her grandchildren Ajani and Amaliyah.
Susan is also survived by her brother Dennis Mahoney of Leominster, MA, and 2 sisters Karen Mahoney-Lanza and her husband Stephen of Leominster, MA, and Sharon Collura of Lincoln, MA.
Susan was born in Concord, MA on December 11, 1957, daughter to the late George A and Anne Marie (Broderick) Mahoney. Susan graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School class of 1975. Susan was also a long time employee of Raytheon Company in Andover, MA.
Susan's funeral service and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson and Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster, MA is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Advocates.org.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020