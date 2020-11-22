Longey; loved mother and grandmotherLeominsterSuzanne Longey (1941-2020), oldest child of Dana Drew and Ruth Wooster Drew, passed peacefully at Benchmark Senior Living in Leominster, MA on Sunday, November 15th.Present, in her final hours, were son, David, and daughter Jennifer Longey.She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Drew, brother-in-law Joel Janenda, grandchildren, Hannah Longey, Jessica Cappiello, Michael Katz, Elisa Brenly and husband Michael, great-granddaughters Scarlett & Savannah Brenly, nephews and a slew of cousins. Preceding her in death; sister Rebecca Janenda, & her beloved daughter Kathryn Katz.Sue had a career to be proud of! She was a beloved High School teacher in Storrs, CT, managed a recreation center for GI's at an Army base in West Germany, worked at the Pentagon and Walter Reed Hospital in DC, managed Army Community Services, was a Juvenile Judge supporting children in need, moved to a management consultant position at Ft. Deven's Army base, and lastly before retiring, worked for the FAA where she performed training and development work.She loved traveling in Europe with her children while living in Germany for 6 years, gardening at her home in Fitchburg, singing in the Handel's Messiah chorus, teaching drawing classes at Fitchburg State, and volunteering with the Child Advocacy Network for the courts in Fitchburg (CASA/GAL). But, most of all, Sue enjoyed gathering with a close knit group of friends to watch a Red Sox or Patriots games! She also loved to spend time with extended family in Franklin, Maine, at her family's summer compound!Charitable giving in honor of Suzanne can be made at the following site donate@nationalcasagal.org in hopes of changing the life of a child who has experienced abuse or neglect.A private family memorial service will be done in Maine this coming Summer.