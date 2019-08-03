Home

Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of The Lake Church
1400 Main St.
Leominster, MA
Interment
Following Services
St. Bernard's Cemetery
Fitchburg, MA
Sylvia E. Lovewell Obituary
of Leominster, MA; 87

Leominster

Sylvia E. (Pandiscio) Lovewell, 87 of Leominster, MA passed away peacefully with all her family at her side Thursday evening August 1, 2019 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.

She was born in Fitchburg, MA, January 4, 1932 the daughter of Michael and Emilia (Fusco) Pandiscio. She was raised in Fitchburg and attended and graduated from Fitchburg High School. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster, MA.

She is survived by her children, Emily J. Kelly and her son Kory Richard Kelly of Lunenburg, MA, Michael R. Lovewell and wife Tammy and their children, Samantha and Michael of Boston, MA, Diane M. Lovewell and her partner, Piero Melia of Newtonville, MA, and Robert C. Lovewell and his girlfriend Michelle Mascitti of Leominster, MA; her sisters, Mary Young, and Evelyn Bizzotto of Fitchburg, MA and her brother Alfred Pandiscio of Brookline, MA, along with several nieces and nephews.

Having had horses in the family for years, Sylvia's affection turned to collecting various horse related memorabilia including her carousel horse and antique mahogany rocking horse. Her most prized possession however, was her life-sized Belgium horse and buggy, "Charlie" that was displayed proudly on her front porch for over 30 years for all to see. A true relic, becoming a landmark on Route 13 in North Leominster.

Sylvia was predeceased by her husband of forty-one years, Richard C. Lovewell in 1996. And her sister Philomena Camire.

Lovewell

Her funeral will be held on Monday August 5, 2019 with a Mass @ 11a.m. in Our Lady of The Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster, MA. Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours at the funeral home are Sunday August 4,2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 3, 2019
