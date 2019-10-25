|
|
80 Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Sister
Leominster-Sylvia (Girardin) Harbron, 80, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Leominster Hospital after an illness.
Her beloved husband of 45 years, Edwin Harbron, died on October 29, 2005.
Sylvia leaves one son, Todd Harbron of Sonoma, CA; two daughters, Cheryl LaBell and her husband Jeffrey of Leominster and Lori Savlon of Franklin; a son-in-law, Adam Thomas of Ashburnham; five grandchildren, Jason LaBell of Leominster, Tyler LaBell of Leominster, Amanda Hernandez and her husband Jonathan of Gardner, Haylee LaBell of Leominster and Devan Savlon of Hopkinton; two great-grandchildren, Bryson Hernandez and Tessa Hernandez; one sister, Carol Leite of Leominster; one brother, Richard Girardin of Westminster and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by a daughter, Robin Marie Thomas, who died on December 30, 2003 and a son-in-law, Gregory Savlon who died on April 17, 2015.
Sylvia was born in Leominster on August 20, 1939, a daughter of the late Emile and Loretta (Tourigny) Girardin. Sylvia lived most of her life in Westminster, before moving back to Leominster after Edwin died. Sylvia graduated from St. Bernard High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Old Mill Restaurant, Rogers in the Square, Fitchburg and the Town of Westminster.
Sylvia was a longtime member of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Westminster. She enjoyed crocheting and doing puzzles. She also enjoyed the Red Sox and trips to Mohegan Sun. The most important part of Sylvia's life was her family and she cherished every moment she spent with them.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, from the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, with a mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 10 Church Street, Westminster, MA. Burial will follow in the Whitmanville Cemetery, South Ashburnham Road, Westminster, MA.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3-6 p.m.in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sylvia's name to either; the Westminster Benefit Fund, INC, P.O. Box 63, Westminster, MA 01473, or the American Diabetes Association,(www.diabetes.org/donate/by-mail) or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, (www.fightcf.cff.org/site/Donation)
