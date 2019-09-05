|
|
Sylvia L. (Langlois) Shipton
of Shirley; 79
SHIRLEY - Sylvia L. (Langlois) Shipton, 79, of Shirley, died Saturday morning, August 31, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Stoneham, MA on July 30, 1940, a daughter of the late George and Mary Langlois and grew up in Ayer, graduating from Ayer High School in 1958. She has resided in Shirley for over 50 years.
Sylvia was the Town Clerk for the Town of Shirley for 20 years prior to her retirement. She was an avid gardener and collector of Wedgewood China and copper. She was also an active member of the First Parish Meeting House in Shirley.
She leaves her husband of 57 years, Nathaniel N. Shipton of Shirley, a daughter, Katherine G. Shipton of Shirley; a son, Clifford K. Shipton, II of Shirley; a brother, Peter Blugis of Texas; nephews and nieces.
In accordance with Sylvia's wishes a private burial will take place in the Center Cemetery in Shirley. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Parish Meeting House Preservation Society-Shirley, Inc., P.O. Box 1426, Shirley, MA 01464-1426.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 5, 2019