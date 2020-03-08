|
formerly of Leominster
Tennessee
Tara E. Tanner, 46, of Tennessee, formerly of Leominster, died March 4, 2020. She was born August 7, 1972, in Manchester, NH.
She enjoyed animals, playing video games and plastic canvas. Her biggest pride was her daughter, Theresa Tanner.
Tara is survived by her mother Josephine "Josie" (Pirro) Coleman and her husband John Coleman of Gardner, one daughter; Theresa Tanner of Gardner, MA, one brother; Robb Tanner and his wife April of Merrimack, NH, a niece; Erickah Tanner and a nephew; Cole Tanner, an uncle; Nick Pirro and his wife Linda of Leominster, aunts; Rose Mosso and her husband Bill of Lunenburg, Carol Collette and her husband Peter along with their family of Lancaster, MA, Donna Cote and family of Leominster and Joan Pirro of Leominster. She is also survived by her extended family; Zeth Sanders and family whom she resided with for the past couple years in Tennessee.
Tanner
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., followed by a service at 5:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West St. Leominster, MA.
Please omit flowers.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020