|
|
Teresa D. Johnson
formerly of Harvard
HARVARD - Teresa D. Johnson, 94, formerly of Harvard died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at University of Massachusetts - Memorial Hospital, Worcester.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Theresa the Little Flower Church, Still River Road, Harvard. Burial will be in the Bellevue cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson's family will receive family and friends on Friday from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on-line condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019