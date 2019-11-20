Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa the Little Flower Church
Still River Road
Harvard, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa D. Johnson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa D. Johnson Obituary
Teresa D. Johnson
formerly of Harvard

HARVARD - Teresa D. Johnson, 94, formerly of Harvard died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at University of Massachusetts - Memorial Hospital, Worcester.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Theresa the Little Flower Church, Still River Road, Harvard. Burial will be in the Bellevue cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson's family will receive family and friends on Friday from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on-line condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -