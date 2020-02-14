|
Teresa M. (St. Germain) Herrin, 86 years old, of Leominster died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert J. Herrin, Jr., 2 sons Brian J. Herrin and his partner Tracy Sladen of Princeton and Scott M. Herrin of Oakham and his partner Lisa Mountzuris of Leominster; brother William A. St. Germain of Fitchburg; and 2 granddaughters Emily M. Herrin and Amie L. Herrin both of Oakham. She was predeceased by her brother Alfred St. Germain, Jr. of Florida.
Teresa was born in Fitchburg on November 21, 1933, daughter of Alfred and Marcella (McCulloch) St. Germain and graduated from St. Bernard's High School in 1952. She had worked at Sears in Leominster for over 25 years. Teresa attended St. Leo's Church. She enjoyed reading, knitting, gardening, cooking, and dancing. She also enjoyed playing cribbage with her husband and belonged to a cribbage league in Sterling.
Teresa's funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18th at 11 am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 17th from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
