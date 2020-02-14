Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Herrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa M. (St. Germain) Herrin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa M. (St. Germain) Herrin Obituary
of Leominster; 86

LEOMINSTER

Teresa M. (St. Germain) Herrin, 86 years old, of Leominster died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert J. Herrin, Jr., 2 sons Brian J. Herrin and his partner Tracy Sladen of Princeton and Scott M. Herrin of Oakham and his partner Lisa Mountzuris of Leominster; brother William A. St. Germain of Fitchburg; and 2 granddaughters Emily M. Herrin and Amie L. Herrin both of Oakham. She was predeceased by her brother Alfred St. Germain, Jr. of Florida.

Teresa was born in Fitchburg on November 21, 1933, daughter of Alfred and Marcella (McCulloch) St. Germain and graduated from St. Bernard's High School in 1952. She had worked at Sears in Leominster for over 25 years. Teresa attended St. Leo's Church. She enjoyed reading, knitting, gardening, cooking, and dancing. She also enjoyed playing cribbage with her husband and belonged to a cribbage league in Sterling.

Herrin

Teresa's funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18th at 11 am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 17th from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



View the online memorial for Teresa M. (St. Germain) Herrin
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -