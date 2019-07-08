Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
14 Phoenix Street
Shirley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Scannell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma S. (Smith) Scannell


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma S. (Smith) Scannell Obituary
of Ayer

Ayer

Thelma S. (Smith) Scannell, 90, of Ayer, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Apple Valley Center, Ayer.

Her husband, William J. Scannell, died in December 2004.

Mrs. Scannell was born in New Castle, England, March 8, 1929, a daughter of Henry and Anne (Turnbull) Smith. She had worked as a Registered Nurse.

Mrs. Scannell attended St. Mary's Church in Ayer.

She leaves her brother, Harry Smith of England and her step daughter, Joyce Stolitzka of California.

Scannell

A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 AM, July 11, 2019, at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. There are no calling hours.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.



View the online memorial for Thelma S. (Smith) Scannell
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Download Now