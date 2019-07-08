|
Thelma S. (Smith) Scannell, 90, of Ayer, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Apple Valley Center, Ayer.
Her husband, William J. Scannell, died in December 2004.
Mrs. Scannell was born in New Castle, England, March 8, 1929, a daughter of Henry and Anne (Turnbull) Smith. She had worked as a Registered Nurse.
Mrs. Scannell attended St. Mary's Church in Ayer.
She leaves her brother, Harry Smith of England and her step daughter, Joyce Stolitzka of California.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 AM, July 11, 2019, at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. There are no calling hours.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 8, 2019