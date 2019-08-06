|
long time resident of Fitchburg
FITCHBURG
Theresa A. (LaGrassa) Boisvenue, 57, a long time resident of Fitchburg, MA passed away suddenly August 3, 2019 in Worcester, MA. Born in Concord and raised in Sudbury, MA, she was a 1979 graduate of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. Theresa enjoyed camping and the outdoors, and especially loved the ocean and time spent at the beach. She is survived by two children, Jessica and Justin Boisvenue; her mother Margaret (Pierce) LaGrassa; brothers Paul and Michael LaGrassa; her former husband Marc Boisvenue; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Frank Paul LaGrassa, and her brothers Peter and Carl LaGrassa.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours Thursday August 8th from 4:00-8:00pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial gifts be made to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451, online at . Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2019