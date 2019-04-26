of Leominster; 74 Leominster Theresa (Terri) A. (Daigle) Rocheleau, 74, passed away peacefully in the Life Care Center surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Minto, NB, Canada on September 17, 1944, daughter of the late Simon and Georgina (Hachey) Daigle.



Terri lived in Leominster since the age of 13 when her family moved here from Canada. She was very active in her community, she taught CCD at Holy Family Church, was a Girl Scout leader and a member of the No. 6 Little Red Schoolhouse where she volunteered her time. She worked at Market Basket for many years and as an executive cook at SAY Industries, Inc. but her greatest accomplishment was as a successful real estate agent in the local area for 15 years helping people realize the American Dream of owning a home. Terri loved to sew, cook, dance, travel, decorate her home and was always meticulous about her appearance. She was a beautiful, caring, funny, thoughtful person and she will be missed dearly.



Theresa is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John "Jack" Rocheleau of Leominster; her two loving daughters, Jacqueline Keogh and her husband Ron of Hubbardston and Darlene Lagoy and her husband Robert of Leominster; her cherished grandchildren, Shane Keogh and his wife Jacquelyn, Courtney Keogh, Tyler Keogh, Ross Lagoy and Ryan Lagoy. She is also survived by several sisters, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her dear friends; Dr. Sandra Howard of Lancaster and Carol and Dick McDowell of Leominster, who were always there for her right to the end.



The family would like to thank Sunrise Assisted Living and Life Care Center of Leominster (all the girls on Main Wing) for the love and support and excellent care Terri received through her journey with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). Rocheleau The funeral will be held from Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Tuesday, April 30 with a Mass in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 710 Union St., Leominster at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Saint Cecilia's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 29, from 5-7pm.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to support the mission of awareness, education, care and cure for prime of life neurodegenerative disease at: CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10001 or online at curepsp.org.







View the online memorial for Theresa (Terri) A. Rocheleau Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary