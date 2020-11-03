Leominster – Theresa E. (Favreau) Bastine, 89, formerly of Shirley, passed away on November 1, in Sterling Village. Theresa was born in Clinton, a daughter of the late Edmond and Emma (Bosley) Favreau. She worked for Digital Equipment Corp for 15 years and also owned Theresa's Beauty Salon in Shirley. After retirement, Theresa established Curls by Theresa, where she would make home visits to style client's hair.A woman of devout faith; she was a founding member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Bolton. She was a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Anthony Church in Shirley, and later Our Lady of the Lake Church. She belonged to the Golden Age Club and Ladies Auxiliary in Shirley, as well as the former Shirley Grange. Theresa loved baking, especially her famous fudge. She was fondly known as "the Fudge Lady", making many pounds for the annual Our Lady of the Lake Church Bazaar.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Francis A. Bastine, Jr; a son, Francis A. Bastine, III and his wife Renee; three grandchildren, Brendan Bastine and husband Steve, Cory Bastine and wife Jillian, and Alysha Marcil and husband Matt; three great grandchildren, Brooke, Ava, and Sophia; a brother, Edmond Favreau; several nieces and nephews.Theresa was predeceased by her siblings, William, Hector, Leonard, Henry, and Donald Favreau, and Irene Spencer. The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice, Lydia and Renee, for their attention and care.A calling hour will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Wednesday, November 4, from 9:30-10:30am. The funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am in Our Lady of the Lake Church, Leominster. Burial will follow in Saint Anthony Cemetery in Shirley. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster, MA 01453.