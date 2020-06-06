of Lunenburg; 89
Lunenburg
Theresa L. (Bourgault) Basque, 89 of Lunenburg died June 4, 2020 in the home of her son Steven in Newton after an illness. Terry was born in Lunenburg on September 16, 1930 daughter of Laurent and Rose Bourgault. Terry was a member of St. Boniface Church, where she had been an active member of the Guild for many years. She was a graduate of Lunenburg High School, class of 1948. For several years she had been a bookkeeper for Fitchburg Gas and Electric Co. She was a great baker, known especially for her pies and cookies. She loved to travel and spend time on the Maine coast, was an avid gardener known for growing of strawberries. She loved good bake and yard sales and loved her crafts, especially quilting.
Her husband Henry P "Joe" Basque died July 26, 1996. She leaves one son Steven J. Basque and his wife Meredith of Newton, two granddaughters; Natalie Robbin Basque of New York City and Lydia Rose Basque of Newton, four nephews; Gary Chevalier, her Godson, Alfred Chevalier Jr. and his wife Debbie, Wayne Chevalier and his wife Elena and David Chevalier and his wife Michelle. Terry was predeceased by her sister Cecile Chevalier and her husband Alfred.
Basque
A private funeral service and burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery Fitchburg. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in Terry's memory may be made to Pat Brody Shelter for cats; catsontheweb.org, P.O. Box 142, Lunenburg MA 01462 or to Good Shepherd Community Care GSCcommunitycare.org.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 6, 2020.