a life long resident of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
Theresa M. (Prencipe) Cipolla, 100 years old, of Leominster, died Friday, January 17, 2020 in her home. She is survived by her son V. James Cipolla and his wife Laureen of Fitchburg; 3 grandsons Scott J. Cipolla of Newburyport, Glenn A. Cipolla and wife Kim of Salisbury, and Craig N. Cipolla and wife Kelly of Toronto; and 2 grandchildren Maya and Siany Cipolla both of Toronto. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years John Cipolla in 2004 and her sister Edith A. Prencipe in 2018.
Theresa was born in Leominster on December 19, 1919, daughter of Michele and Immacolata (Fraticelli) Prencipe and was a life long resident. She graduated from Leominster High School and attended the former Stevens Business College in Fitchburg. Theresa had worked in the accounting department at E.I. DuPont Co. in Leominster for 40 years. She was a member of Holy Family of Nazareth Church, the 25 year club at DuPont and had been active at the Leominster Senior Center.
Theresa and her beloved husband John enjoyed traveling and hosting frequent family get-togethers with their many cousins and friends. She was blessed with family, close friends and dedicated caregivers who filled her last years. Theresa's warm heart, quick wit and kind nature will be sadly missed.
Cipolla
Theresa's funeral will be held on Thursday, January 23rd from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a mass at 10 am in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd from 4-6 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family of Nazareth Church. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 20, 2020