Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family of Nazareth Church
750 Union Street
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Cipolla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa M. Cipolla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa M. Cipolla Obituary
a life long resident of Leominster

LEOMINSTER

Theresa M. (Prencipe) Cipolla, 100 years old, of Leominster, died Friday, January 17, 2020 in her home. She is survived by her son V. James Cipolla and his wife Laureen of Fitchburg; 3 grandsons Scott J. Cipolla of Newburyport, Glenn A. Cipolla and wife Kim of Salisbury, and Craig N. Cipolla and wife Kelly of Toronto; and 2 grandchildren Maya and Siany Cipolla both of Toronto. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years John Cipolla in 2004 and her sister Edith A. Prencipe in 2018.

Theresa was born in Leominster on December 19, 1919, daughter of Michele and Immacolata (Fraticelli) Prencipe and was a life long resident. She graduated from Leominster High School and attended the former Stevens Business College in Fitchburg. Theresa had worked in the accounting department at E.I. DuPont Co. in Leominster for 40 years. She was a member of Holy Family of Nazareth Church, the 25 year club at DuPont and had been active at the Leominster Senior Center.

Theresa and her beloved husband John enjoyed traveling and hosting frequent family get-togethers with their many cousins and friends. She was blessed with family, close friends and dedicated caregivers who filled her last years. Theresa's warm heart, quick wit and kind nature will be sadly missed.

Cipolla

Theresa's funeral will be held on Thursday, January 23rd from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a mass at 10 am in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd from 4-6 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family of Nazareth Church. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Theresa M. Cipolla
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -