of Leominster
Theresa M. (Duplease) DelleChiaie of Leominster passed away early Sunday morning after 91 years and will be remembered most for her love and dedication to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Theresa is predeceased by her mother, Jennie Crowley, father, Henry Duplease and 9 brothers and sisters. She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Angelo DelleChiaie, her three children; daughter, Patti and husband Richard LeBranti of West Peabody; son Steven DelleChiaie of Leominster; daughter Jane and husband Fred Fortier of Holden. She adored her grandchildren; Jason DelleChiaie and wife Crystal, Dani DelleChiaie, Tracey DelleChiaie, Lindsey Wheeler and husband Gregory, Christine Pawlikowski and husband John, and Tyler DiMauro; and great grandchildren; Brayan, Natalia, Andrew, Nicholas, Lou and Leah. She also leaves behind her dear niece, Carleen Mammone; and other nieces and nephews.
Terry, as she was most commonly known by those close to her, was a renaissance woman ahead of her time having owned her own business; Terry's Curtain House. She also managed the family business, A&D Real Estate and was a licensed realtor. In her younger years she was very involved in Leominster politics, was always a loyal Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed her many trips to Las Vegas with her husband.
Gramma was happiest when she was doing for others, always putting the needs of others before her own. She had endless amounts of energy. She expected everyone at her house for Sunday dinner and if you were not there, you'd better have had a reason. Knowing Gramma meant it was not out of the ordinary to receive a care package of pizzelles shipped to you in the mail; and always having a place at her table to share a cup of coffee day or night. Gramma spent her time sewing quilts that she made for her family and her love was the thread that held us all together. She loved her days on Pleasant Street most, their family home for 37 years and we were so blessed for all the memories she created and the love and care she showed for all of us. She was strong, positive, fun, and fiercely protective of her family and will truly be missed by us all.
Please join us in celebrating her meaningful life at Brandon Funeral Home on Monday, August 19, from 11:00am to 12:30pm, with a funeral Mass following at St. Leo's Church in Leominster at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, Terry would have preferred a donation to Ginny's Helping Hands, 52 Mechanic Street, Leominster, MA 01453. Contributions may be mailed directly to Ginny's or made in person.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019