Theresa M. Holbein, 71, of Shirley, died Thursday July 9, 2020 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer, MA.



Terri was born in Ayer, September 7, 1948 and was the 12th child of 14 children. She was the daughter of the late Herman H. Holbein, and Mary D. (Gilmartin) Holbein and was a lifelong Shirley resident. For over five decades, Terri worked with her Allstar family in Shirley before retiring in 2016.



She was a member of the Shirley American Legion Auxillary, and St. Anthony's Church.



Terri leaves behind her wife of 45 years, Susan L. Wardle, a daughter, Diane Belmont of Attleboro, a grandson, Kyle Belmont and a great granddaughter Kaelyn Belmont. A brother Steve Holbein of Shirley; six sisters, Connie Barber of Shirley, Kathryn Cebollero of Clinton, Dorothy Gionet of Winchendon, Phyllis Morales, Patricia Mulligan and Carol DeMello all of Florida.



She was also the sister of the late John Holbein, Joseph Holbein, Edward Holbein, and Robert Holbein, Mary Francis Beck (Holbein), and Rita Howard (Holbein). She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.



In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in Terri's name to the ASPCA.



