of Leominster; 83 Leominster Theresa M. Pelletier, 83, of Leominster, died May 1, 2019, in HealthAlliance Hospital Leominster, with family by her side. She was born August 4, 1935, in Leominster, daughter of the late Joseph and Bernadette (Pelletier) Pelletier. Miss Pelletier was a French Teacher at Chelmsford High School for 37 years. She was a very active member of St. Cecilia's Parish, Leominster.



She is survived by a sister-in-law Catherine Pelletier Shook of Georgia, first cousins, Denise, Celine and Michele Stokes, a nephew, Joseph Pelletier and his wife Kelley of Georgia, nieces; Claire Pelletier, Theresa Snow, Monique Buono and her husband Joe, Annette Moffatt and her husband John, all of Georgia, Bernadette Pizzarelli and her husband John, Denise Beck and her husband Jim, Jacqueline Gancarz and her husband Stanley of New Jersey, along with many great-nieces and great- nephews.



She was predeceased by her brothers; Gerard Pelletier and Fr. Eugene Pelletier, two sisters; Sr. Claire Pelletier, Daughters of the Holy Spirit and Margaret Hazzard and her husband Henry. Pelletier Theresa's funeral will be held Monday, May 6th, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Sunday, May 5th, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to; St. Cecilia's Restoration Fund, 168 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA 01453.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 4, 2019