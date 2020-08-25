Devoted Mother and Grandmother
Leominster
Theresa M. (Legere) Piermarini, 89, of Leominster, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at UMass Medical Center, Worcester. She was born December 15, 1930, in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, daughter of the late William and Mary (Chaisson) Legere. Theresa graduated from St. John Vocational School. She moved to the United States with her best friend Lorraine Hachey and got a job at Independent Lock in Fitchburg, MA, where she met her future husband. Before retiring she worked many years at Hallmark and then CVS setting up and maintaining the greeting card display.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Richard Piermarini, Sr., on August 22, 2007, her siblings; Lawrence Legere, Gerald Legere, Evelyn (Legere) Gilchrest and Ronald Legere.
Theresa is survived by her children; Richard Piermarini, Jr., and wife Tally, Rachel (Piermarini) Patnaude and husband Wayne, and Nancy (Piermarini) Robillard and husband Steven, grandchildren; Brian Patnaude, Shelby Patnaude, Jason Patnaude, Kelly (McLaughlin) Goncalves and husband Mathias and Nicholas McLaughlin. She is also survived by her siblings; Freda (Legere) Parlee, Murray Legere, Raymond Legere and Doreen Legere.
She was a devoted Mother and very active Grandmother...whether it be attending school sports and concerts, driving them to swimming lessons and orthodontic appointments, or catching frogs in the nearby pond. Theresa was a former boy scout leader and girl scout leader. She was a talented seamstress and an outstanding cook. She loved to crochet and play cards every Friday with her friends at card group.
Funeral Services and burial are private. There are no calling hours. Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, is directing arrangements.
