Therese R. (Mathieu) Marzullo



Of Eastham, formerly of Malden, passed away on April 8th. Beloved wife of Michael Marzullo for 64 years. Loving mother of Steven Marzullo and his wife Terri of Cape Neddick, ME and Richard Marzullo and his wife Lori of Acton. Sister of David Mathieu, Helen Perkins, Pauline Shaw, Regina Caron, Margaret Bolduc and the late Frank, Ray and Paul Mathieu. Grandmother of 5 grandchildren: Chris Marzullo and his wife Renee of Billerica, Gina Herdeg and her husband Brian of Littleton, Michael Marzullo and his wife Tess of Arlington, Julia Marzullo of Acton and the late Joseph Marzullo of Malden and 4 great-grandchildren: Emma, Lydia, Malia and Aviana. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Therese cherished the time with her family at the Cape house and winters Florida. She was an avid sewer and made clothes for many of her friends and family members.



Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., Everett, Friday, April 12 at 8:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in the St. Joseph Church, Malden at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Donations in Therese's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For more information: 1-877-71- ROCCO or roccofuneralhomes.com. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019