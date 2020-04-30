|
Thomas A. Dateo Sr., 95 passed away on Monday, April 27 at the Bedford VA Hospital. Tom was born on August 1, 1924 in Springfield a son of the late Philip and Carlotta (Crescenzi) Dateo. His wife Roselin (Spadafora) Dateo passed away in 1993. Tom is survived by his son, Thomas A. Dateo Jr., of Fitchburg, his daughter, Carla Moore and her husband, Dr. Francis "Chip" Moore of Florida, sister, Mary Ann Derry, grandchildren, Major Kyle Moore, US Army, Lt. Cord Moore, US Navy, Lynsey McCarthy, Hadley Moore, Colby Rielly, Dr. Alessandra Moore, Michael Dateo, Sarah Dateo, 9 great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his brother, Vito Dateo and his sister, Philomena Marrella. Thomas served his country in WW II in the US NAVY. He Was a member of the Fitchburg Fire Department from 1954-1972. Prior to that he was a Fitchburg Police Officer for 2 years. Thomas and his wife enjoyed vacationing, especially going to Italy and other destinations with family. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.
No services at this time due to Covid-19. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family. Donations may be made in memory of Tom to the Fitchburg Firefighters Relief- Monument Fund, 33 North St., Fitchburg, MA 01420
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2020