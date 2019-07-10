of Fitchburg, MA/Moultonborough, NH



FITCHBURG



Thomas A. Temple, 74 of Fitchburg, MA/Moultonborough, NH passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, following an eight month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelofibrosis.



Born in Winchester, Ma on June 4, 1945, he was the son of John P. Temple and Kathleen (Birtwell) Temple. He attended Leominster Public Schools and graduated from Leominster High School in 1963. After serving 4 years as a U.S. Navy Seabee with tours of duty in Vietnam, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Iwakuni, Japan, he returned to school graduating from Wentworth Institute of Technology (1974) with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He retired from FLEXcon, Spencer, MA in 2014 after 24 years.



On July 1, 1972, he married Margaret ("Peg") Reilly and they had 47 amazing years together.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Kathryn L. ("Katie") Temple and his son Christopher E. Temple, both of Fitchburg, his brother Phillip B. Temple and his wife Diane of Pepperell, MA, his sister Sarah Cavanaugh of Wakefield, MA as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Frederic W. Temple of Oxford, MA, as well as his mother-in-law Helen D. Reilly of Fitchburg.



Tom and Peg would spend their winters on the slopes of Bretton Woods, NH and ice fishing on Lake Winnipesaukee. Summers meant boating on Winni. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, woodworking, the White Mountains, NASCAR and Boston sports...especially the New England Patriots.



There are no calling hours. A military service will be held in the Fall at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to caringforacure.org at Massachusetts General Hospital.



The Silas F. Richardson and Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster is in charge of arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.







