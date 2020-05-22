Lunenburg
Thomas B. Mulholland Jr. passed away quietly on May 19th, three days after his 93rd birthday, after a long and remarkable life. He spent his youth in Fitchburg where he was born and attended St. Bernard's High School. In his senior year he loved playing trumpet in local swing bands. As soon as he graduated he enlisted in the Navy during WWII, serving aboard the USS Solar . After his military service, Thomas attended Tufts and Clark University through the GI Bill, where he earned his PhD in Psychology. He joined the Veterans Administration during its post war expansion, receiving a grant for basic research in Neurophysiology. His published papers were well received and he was granted a Fulbright award to continue his work for a year in London (1964-65) with a prestige group of fellow researchers breaking new ground in studies in human attention and EEG. When he returned to the US his research laboratory grew in both size and recognition, and Thomas reciprocated the generosity he had received in England in kind, bringing students and overseas researchers to Bedford to help in his work pioneering the field of Biofeedback.
During his career Thomas published papers seminal in the field, he was invited often to traveland lecture abroad at Biofeedback conventions and became the first President of the Biofeedback Society of America (1970-71). In the role of a recognized leader in the field, he was asked to testify before Congress in 1974 on the proper application of medical Biofeedback. Later in life, he and his wife Beverly continued to serve the community, becoming founding members in an adult learning program that grew to be known as ALFA. Thomas also enjoyed his quiet time with his family, spending days at his summer camp or listening to his many albums of jazz and classical music. For many winters he would regal the sing-along group at the Lunenburg gazebo with his trumpet and harmonica on Christmas Eve. A wide-ranging reader, he loved biographies, especially of Winston Churchill. We were fortunate to have so much time with him, strong and independent to the end.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 67 years, Beverly Ann (Olson) Mulholland, his sons Kevin and his wife Michele, Jonathan, Christopher, in addition to his beloved granddaughter Molly, grandsons Atticus, Tucker and Sam, and his treasured great grandchildren who he so enjoyed. He is predeceased by his eldest son, Thomas E. Mulholland, and his brothers David and John. Due to the current pandemic, memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to charity is encouraged in this time of national need.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 22, 2020.