Thomas F. Kelly III
Gardner

Thomas F. Kelly III, 72 of Gardner, MA passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday September 19, 2020 with his family at his side.

He was born in Fitchburg, MA February 25, 1948 the son of Thomas F. Keyy Jr. and Helena (Gorman ) Kelly and was raised in Fitchburg, MA. He has lived in Gardner, MA for the past thirty years. He attended and graduated from Fitchburg High School Class of 1966. In 1969 He enlisted in the United States Navy and served three years overseas aboard the USS Severn during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1971.

Tom worked in security as a campus police officer at Mount Wachusett Community College and retired in 2013. He was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan.

He is survived by his wife Joanne M. (Haley) Kelly, his children, Dr. John F. Kelly and wife Emmalee of Oxford, MA, Carrie-Jo Kelly of Fitchburg, MA and Kathleen J. Kelly of Fitchburg, MA , his sister, Judith Nixon of Columbia, South Carolina, grandchildren Riley and Shea Gonynor and several nieces and nephews and best furry pals , Jack, Hana, Kiera and Murphy He was predeceased by his brother John Kelly and sister Katherine M. "Kay" white in 1990.

His funeral will be held on Thursday September 24,2020 with a Mass @ 11a.m. in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus De Lellis Church 333 Mechanic St. Fitchburg, MA.

Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery with Military Honors. Calling hours at the funeral home are Wednesday evening from 5 until 8p.m. All protocols and guidelines are to be followed, a face covering and social distancing will be observed at the funeral home and at church.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



View the online memorial for Thomas F. Kelly III


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
