FitchburgThomas F. Marrella, 72 passed away at his home on Tuesday July 21.Thomas was born in Fitchburg on February 4, 1948 a son of the late Onofrio and Filomena (Dateo) Marrella.He is survived by his brother, Michael Marrella and his wife, Gail of Fitchburg, nieces, Julianne Kearney, Katelyn Martinez, Rachael Marrella, nephew, Steven Marrella and 2 great nieces and 1 nephew.Thomas graduated from Fitchburg High School Class of 1966, then graduated from Memphis State University.Mr. Marrella was employed in materials management for the computer industry for many years.He was a member of St. Anthony's Church of Fitchburg.Thomas was a college basketball enthusiast.Services will be private. The Brandon Funeral Home is assisting the family.