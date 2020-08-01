1/
Thomas F. Marrella
1948 - 2020
Fitchburg

Thomas F. Marrella, 72 passed away at his home on Tuesday July 21.

Thomas was born in Fitchburg on February 4, 1948 a son of the late Onofrio and Filomena (Dateo) Marrella.

He is survived by his brother, Michael Marrella and his wife, Gail of Fitchburg, nieces, Julianne Kearney, Katelyn Martinez, Rachael Marrella, nephew, Steven Marrella and 2 great nieces and 1 nephew.

Thomas graduated from Fitchburg High School Class of 1966, then graduated from Memphis State University.

Mr. Marrella was employed in materials management for the computer industry for many years.

He was a member of St. Anthony's Church of Fitchburg.

Thomas was a college basketball enthusiast.

Services will be private. The Brandon Funeral Home is assisting the family.



View the online memorial for Thomas F. Marrella


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Memories & Condolences
