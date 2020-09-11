TownsendThomas F. McDermott 76, of Townsend, MA passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in UMass Memorial Leominster Hospital.Tom was born September 27, 1943 in Fitchburg, MA, son of Daniel and Esther (Read) McDermott and was raised in Fitchburg, MA. He attended Fitchburg High School. In 1961 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Little Rock during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1964.Tom worked over 40 years at Sterilite Corporation in Townsend, MA retiring in 2010. He had lived in Townsend for the past 45 years. He was a long time member of the VFW in Townsend, holding several of the offices as a member. He also enjoyed camping.He is survived by his brothers, Paul McDermott and wife Joan of Fitchburg, MA, Phil McDermott and wife Laura of Fitchburg, MA, Peter McDermott and wife Marion of Sterling, MA, Matthew McDermott of South Yarmouth, MA, Daniel McDermott and wife Debra of Fitchburg, MA and his sister Catherine Mason of Ashby, MA along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother James McDermott.Calling hours will be held on Sunday afternoon September 13, 2020 at the funeral home from 2 until 4p.m., followed by a service to begin at 4p.m. All are welcome to attend. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery at a later date. Please be advised that all protocols are to be observed. A Mask is required to enter the funeral home, along with the proper social distancing guidelines.The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.