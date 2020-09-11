1/1
Thomas F. McDermott
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Townsend

Thomas F. McDermott 76, of Townsend, MA passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in UMass Memorial Leominster Hospital.

Tom was born September 27, 1943 in Fitchburg, MA, son of Daniel and Esther (Read) McDermott and was raised in Fitchburg, MA. He attended Fitchburg High School. In 1961 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Little Rock during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1964.

Tom worked over 40 years at Sterilite Corporation in Townsend, MA retiring in 2010. He had lived in Townsend for the past 45 years. He was a long time member of the VFW in Townsend, holding several of the offices as a member. He also enjoyed camping.

He is survived by his brothers, Paul McDermott and wife Joan of Fitchburg, MA, Phil McDermott and wife Laura of Fitchburg, MA, Peter McDermott and wife Marion of Sterling, MA, Matthew McDermott of South Yarmouth, MA, Daniel McDermott and wife Debra of Fitchburg, MA and his sister Catherine Mason of Ashby, MA along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother James McDermott.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday afternoon September 13, 2020 at the funeral home from 2 until 4p.m., followed by a service to begin at 4p.m. All are welcome to attend. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery at a later date. Please be advised that all protocols are to be observed. A Mask is required to enter the funeral home, along with the proper social distancing guidelines.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



View the online memorial for Thomas F. McDermott


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
SEP
13
Service
04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elizabeth Bezanson
