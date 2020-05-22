Thomas F. O'Day Jr.
1949 - 2020
70, Beloved Husband,

Father and Grandfather

Westminster

Thomas F. O'Day Jr. 70 died peacefully at his home on Monday, May 18, 2020.

He leaves his wife, Patricia (Stanton) O'Day; three sons, Timothy P. O'Day and his wife Jody of Templeton, Christopher J. O'Day and Matthew S. O'Day and his wife Rebekah all of Westminster; six grandchildren, Jake O'Day, Ellison O'Day, Kellan O'Day, Maeve O'Day, Declan O'Day and Finley O'Day and one sister Susan O'Day of Reno, NV.

Thomas was born in Fitchburg on December 25, 1949 a son of the late Thomas F. and Lauretta (Balzer) O'Day Sr. He was a 1967 graduate of St. Bernard's High School. He also graduated from Mount Wachusett Community College with his associate degree and from Fitchburg State College with a BS in Business Administration. Thomas served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Europe. He worked for Mohawk CDT in Leominster for many years as a controller.

Thomas had a sarcastic wit; he was known for his famous one-liners and ability to hand out one-of-a-kind nicknames. He was an avid and typical Boston sports fan; negative and pessimistic to the bone but a die-hard nonetheless. He particularly loved tailgating at Pats and UMD football games. He enjoyed classic rock n' roll, July vacations on Moody Beach and weekend afternoons with his friends at Slattery's. Most of all, Thomas loved spending time with his family and was especially proud of his six grandchildren.

At his request funeral services and burial will be private.

If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please do so to the Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park

Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215, Suite 602 | Boston, MA 02215

The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473 has been entrusted with Thomas's funeral arrangements.

To leave an online condolence please visit our website and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors



View the online memorial for Thomas F. O'Day Jr.


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Westminster
123 Main Street
Westminster, MA 01473
(978) 345-6778
