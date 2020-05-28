Thomas Flynn
1949 - 2020
Fitchburg

West Fitchburg: Thomas M. "Hopper" Flynn, devoted husband, loving brother, grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 24,2020 at his residence.

Tom was born January 1, 1949 in Fitchburg, MA son of the late Thomas J. and Edith M. (Woollacott) Flynn. He was raised in West Fitchburg and lived there all of his life. He was a graduate of Fitchburg High School Class of 1966, and was a standout high jumper and city champion in 1966 in that event. He worked for over twenty years as a shipping supervisor for the former Digital Equipment Corporation before his retirement in 2002.

Tom was a dedicated family man. He enjoyed attending many family outings throughout each year. He loved all New England sports teams with the Red Sox being his favorite. Baseball was his religion. He played many years in the city softball leagues. Tom loved to travel. He and his wife Joyce took many trips to their favorite locations of Las Vegas and Aruba. He was a lifetime member of the British American Club in West Fitchburg.

Tom had many friends, and was a good friend to all who knew him. He had an infectious laugh that brought joy to all that heard it. He was smart, kind, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce M. (Kalagher) Flynn, two step-children, Melissa Milton of Gardner, MA, and Jeffrey Lagacy of San Diego , CA, two brothers, Daniel J. Flynn and wife Susan of Leominster, MA, and Stephen P. Flynn and wife Sandra of Manchester, NH, his sister Nancy J. Flynn of Fitchburg, MA, two grandchildren Jacob Milton and Kody Milton along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His funeral services will be held privately and Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a charity of one's choice. A celebration of his life ceremony will be held at a later date.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
