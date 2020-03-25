|
|
Major, US Army Retired;
10th Special Forces Airborne Group,
Fort Devens
Lunenburg
Thomas G. Delaney, 74, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Leominster Hospital.
He was born in Hartford, CT on September 10, 1945, a son of the late Francis and Georgette (Moreau) Delaney. Tom was a Green Beret in the Vietnam War with the 173rd Airborne, and served in the Army for 20 years before retiring with the rank of Major. After that, he carried "back pocket orders" so the Army could call him back to train soldiers if needed. Years later, he began visiting elementary schools to talk about the flag. He'd break down the Pledge of Allegiance word by word, to teach the true meaning of the pledge. No one asked Tom to do this, he just assigned himself the responsibility of instilling patriotism in our youth. He made a difference, one school at a time.
Tom was a member of the American Legion 443, Cherry Valley and the VFW 3291 in Pepperell.
He is survived by his wife Sue (Henning) Delaney of Lunenburg; two daughters, Michele Cropley and husband Franklin of Norton and Pamela Miller and husband Brian of Pocasset; four grandchildren, Franklin and Matthew Cropley and Brian and Holly Miller.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Clear Path for Veterans New England, 84 Antietam Street, Devens, Massachusetts 01434 or directly on their Facebook page.
Funeral services will be held privately, Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., is assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020