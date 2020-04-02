|
Leominster
Thomas J. Barron, 89, passed away peacefully on March 31, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Thomas was born in New York, New York on February 24, 1931, a son of the late Thomas and Ella (Booth) Barron.
He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. Upon returning home, Thomas began his career working for General Electric, retiring as an Engineer after many years. He enjoyed spending time on Lake Whalom, golfing and skiing. He will be greatly missed.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary (Twomey) Barron of Leominster; children, Thomas Barron and wife Kara of Middletown, RI, Mary Mazerolle and husband Joseph of Fitchburg, Carol West and husband Jimmy of San Diego, CA, Debra Fivie and husband Mark of South Africa; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his step-brother, Gus Wines.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2020