Thomas J. Bosselait III
1931 - 2020
Thomas J. Bosselait, III, 89 years old, has gone home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Judith M. (Saari) Bosselait; 2 sons Gary Bosselait and his wife Tracy of Belchertown and Mark Bosselait of Leverett; 3 daughters Valerie Bosselait of Barre, Cynthia Bosselait and her wife Mel Munroe of Seattle, WA and Stephanie Bosselait of Leominster; stepdaughter Tammy Coughlin of Leominster; brother Everett Bosselait of South Carolina; sister Patty "Mary" Pouliot of South Ashburnham; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nephews. Thomas was predeceased by his brothers Francis Bosselait, Philip Bosselait and Stephen Bosselait.

Thomas was born in Ashburnham on April 21, 1931, son of Thomas J. Bosselait, Jr. and Veronica (Godfrey) Bosselait and was a 1948 graduate of Cushing Academy in Ashburnham. He was a Korean War U.S Navy Veteran. Thomas had owned and operated Summit Travel in Worcester for many years and Ashburnham Travel in Ashburnham. He also did tax accounting for many years.

Thomas was a member and past president of the Solair Recreational League, a member of the VFW in West Boylston, AARP and the Good Sam Auto Club. He enjoyed traveling, and traveled around the world, he enjoyed camping, and was a volunteer for the Mossy Pond Fire Department in Altha, Florida.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 5th from 4-6 pm in the Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6th at 11 am in the funeral home. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 3, 2020.
