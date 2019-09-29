|
|
Thomas J. Flynn
February 20, 1940 - September 19, 2019
On Thursday September 19, 2019 Thomas J. Flynn, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Thomas was born on February 20, 1940 in Fitchburg, MA, son of the late James and Helen (Lendo) Flynn. He has been a resident of Naples, FL since 2002, coming from Marlboro, MA. Thomas graduated from St. Bernard's High school in 1957 and from Fitchburg State College in 1962 with a BS in Education and later, a Masters in Administration. He began teaching in Connecticut, where he met his future wife Mary-Ethel Chase. They were married in Connecticut on July 1, 1967, before moving back to Fitchburg. Tom taught math at the Bromfield School in Harvard from 1967 until his retirement in 2000. Tom and Mary raised their sons Brian & Kevin and their daughter Mary- Anne in Marlboro. Thomas was a terrific scholar-athlete. He is a member of both the St. Bernard's and Fitchburg State University Halls of Fame. Recognized for his leadership, Tom was selected as captain of five different teams throughout high school and college play. During his tenure at Bromfield, Tom served as baseball coach, basketball coach and as Athletic Director, positively impacting the lives of many student athletes. He was known for his sharp wit, love of family and passion for sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Tom was pre-deceased by his parents and his brother Gerald "Gerry" Flynn. He is survived by his wife, Mary-Ethel, his three children Brian and wife Tracey of Hopedale, Kevin and his wife Kelly of Naples, his daughter Mary-Anne of Tampa, and his four grandchildren: Kristen, Sean, Brandon and Tyler Flynn. He is also survived by his brother Richard "Butch" Flynn of Ft. Myers and wife Robyn and by his sister Diane Dolan and her husband David of Ayer, his sister Kathleen Flynn of Lunenburg, a half- sister Charlene of Mt. View, California and many beloved nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Bernard's Parish at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St in Fitchburg at 11:00. A gathering will follow at Slattery's Restaurant on Lunenburg St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts Lions' Eye Research Fund.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019